Golden Knights' Ryan Carpenter: Nabs helper as Vegas ties series

Carpenter produced a secondary assist Monday in a 3-1 road win over the Jets to take Game 2 of the Western Conference finals.

Carpenter and defenseman Shea Theodore set the table for Tomas Tatar's first playoff goal as a member of the Golden Knights. From an offensive standpoint, Carpenter has been going above and beyond as a bottom-six center, with No. 40 collecting three assists over the last four games dating back to the conference semifinals versus the Sharks.