Golden Knights' Ryan Carpenter: Not seeing much ice time
Carpenter has been scratched in six of the last 10 games, and hasn't accumulated a point during the span.
The 27-year-old is still seeking his first point as a Golden Knight, but has only played in four games since he was acquired Dec. 13. What's unfortunate for Carpenter, is Vegas is particularly deep at center and right wing -- his two premier positions as a forward -- which will continue to make it difficult for him to receive consistent playing time. Still, if injuries arise he'll likely be the man to slide into the every day lineup, and since he posted 56 points (23 goals, 33 assists) in 69 AHL games including the playoffs last season, perhaps he can turn his minor league success into NHL triumph if given the opportunity.
