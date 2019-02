Carpenter (undisclosed) will return to the lineup for Tuesday's game against Dallas, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Carpenter's return will bolster the Golden Knights' bottom six, but it won't impact many fantasy lineups, as he's only notched 13 points in 49 appearances this campaign. The 28-year-old American will skate with Cody Eakin and Alex Tuch on Vegas' third line against the Stars.