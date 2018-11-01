Golden Knights' Ryan Carpenter: Recording points sparingly
Carpenter has tallied two assists in 11 games thus far in 2018-19.
Carpenter is a depth forward coming off a career-high 15 points a season ago and actually started last year with the Sharks before ultimately winding up in Vegas via the waiver wire. All that to say, his contributions aren't likely to find fantasy box scores all too often, so staying away from the 27-year-old American should be the choice here.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Ryan Carpenter: Nabs helper as Vegas ties series•
-
Golden Knights' Ryan Carpenter: Sets up final goal of second-round series•
-
Golden Knights' Ryan Carpenter: Two-point performance Wednesday•
-
Golden Knights' Ryan Carpenter: Two points in Saturday's win•
-
Golden Knights' Ryan Carpenter: Not seeing much ice time•
-
Golden Knights' Ryan Carpenter: Scooped up by Vegas•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.