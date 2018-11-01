Golden Knights' Ryan Carpenter: Recording points sparingly

Carpenter has tallied two assists in 11 games thus far in 2018-19.

Carpenter is a depth forward coming off a career-high 15 points a season ago and actually started last year with the Sharks before ultimately winding up in Vegas via the waiver wire. All that to say, his contributions aren't likely to find fantasy box scores all too often, so staying away from the 27-year-old American should be the choice here.