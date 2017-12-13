Golden Knights' Ryan Carpenter: Scooped up by Vegas

Carpenter was claimed off waivers from San Jose on Wednesday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

The Florida native was waived by the Sharks on Tuesday after tallying just a single assist in 16 games this season, though he'll now provide some additional depth at the forward position for the Golden Knights. Despite being spared a trip to the minors by getting claimed, Carpenter carries very little fantasy value.

