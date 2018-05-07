Golden Knights' Ryan Carpenter: Sets up final goal of second-round series
Carpenter delivered an assist in Sunday's series win over the Sharks.
With the net empty, Carpenter patiently waited for Cody Eakin to catch up on his left side and passed up an easy scoring opportunity so his linemate could get credit for the goal. This was quite the selfless display from Carpenter, who played for the Sharks from 2015-17. He's a bottom-six center, albeit a sneaky one with a two-game point streak heading into the Western Conference finals.
