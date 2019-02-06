Golden Knights' Ryan Carpenter: Status for Thursday murky
Carpenter (undisclosed) is doubtful to play in Thursday's game against the Red Wings, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Carpenter has only suited up in one of the last three games for the Golden Knights, and his undisclosed injury could explain why. Coach Gerard Gallant would go onto say Wednesday that "We'll decide later [on Carpenter's status], but he's doing a lot better today." Expect the official call from the team on the 28-year-old at some point before Thursday's tilt.
