Golden Knights' Ryan Carpenter: Two-point performance Wednesday

Carpenter scored a goal and an assist while adding four shots, a blocked shot and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 7-3 win over the Flames.

He also won 10 of 14 faceoffs in a strong overall performance. Carpenter now has six goals and nine points in his last nine games, and while the forward depth around him probably keeps the 27-year-old in a third-line role and off the regular power-play units, that depth also gives him a decent fantasy floor while he and the rest of the Golden Knights' offense remains red hot.