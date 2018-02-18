Golden Knights' Ryan Carpenter: Two points in Saturday's win

Carpenter scored a goal and an assist while adding four shots, two blocked shots, a hit and a plus-3 rating in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Canadiens.

He's having a very productive February, and Carpenter now has five goals and seven points in eight games on the month despite the fact that he remains on a checking line. He's playing well enough to keep his roster spot once the Knights' forward ranks get healthier, but without premium ice time it's hard to imagine his hot streak continuing much longer.