Reaves scored a goal and dished a game-high seven hits in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Lightning.

Reaves tallied just 10 seconds into the third period for what would be the game-winning goal. He snapped a seven-game point drought with the marker. For the year, he's at 11 points, 51 shots and 264 hits. The 33-year-old seems poised to exceed 300 hits for the second straight year -- he may able to help fantasy owners in deep formats that reward physicality.