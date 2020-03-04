Reaves scored a goal and doled out six hits in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Devils.

The 33-year-old winger buried a rebound in the third period for his eighth goal of the year, just one tally shy of his career high from last season. Reaves is up to 14 points, 302 hits and 59 shots in 68 appearances -- his elite physicality and modest offense could help in deeper formats that reward his heavy playing style.