Reaves posted an assist and a fighting major in Friday's 5-4 overtime win over the Sharks.

It was an unusually quiet game in the hits department, as Reaves had just one Friday. He helped out on Max Pacioretty's second-period tally. Reaves also dropped the gloves with Kurtis Gabriel off the opening faceoff of the third period. The 34-year-old Reaves has only two helpers to go with 18 PIM and 77 hits in 20 outings. His fourth-line role and lack of offense in 2020-21 has left him devoid of much fantasy value.