Reaves has finished serving his two-game suspension and is expected to skate on the fourth line for Sunday's Game 4 against the Avalanche, Nicholas Cotsonika of NHL.com reports.
Reaves sat out the past two games for roughing Avalanche defenseman Ryan Graves in the third period of Game 1. He's expected to skate on the fourth line with Patrick Brown and William Carrier.
