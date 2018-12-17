Golden Knights' Ryan Reaves: Back in lineup
Reaves will play against the Blue Jackets on Monday, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Reaves was a surprise scratch for Sunday's game against the Rangers. We never heard about an injury, though, so it may simply be that he was a healthy scratch. Whatever the reason, the veteran enforcer is back in the lineup against Columbus.
