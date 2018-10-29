Golden Knights' Ryan Reaves: Celebrates yet another goal
Reaves cashed in a power-play goal en route to a 4-3 overtime home win over the Senators on Sunday.
Reaves has goals in three of his past four games, and now Vegas coach Gerard Gallant is sampling the resident tough guy on the man advantage. Such opportunities may only last until Max Pacioretty (upper body) and Paul Stastny (undisclosed) return, but at least in Stastny's case, that might not happen until mid-December.
