Reaves secured the game-winning goal Sunday in a 2-1 win over the Jets to clinch a spot in the Stanley Cup Finals.

Leave it to a fourth-line enforcer to come up with such a huge goal. Reaves put some lumber on a Luca Sbisa shot and deflected the puck into the cage for his second career postseason tally. Against all odds, this incredible Vegas expansion club will face the winner of the series between Washington and Tampa Bay in the Cup finals.