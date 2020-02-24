Golden Knights' Ryan Reaves: Collects helper Sunday
Reaves posted an assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Sunday's 6-5 overtime win over the Ducks.
Reaves is on a three-game point streak, with a goal and two helpers in that span. The 33-year-old winger now has 13 points, 274 hits and 54 shots through 64 outings. With Nicolas Roy (undisclosed) and Alex Tuch (lower body) both out, Reaves may see a slightly larger role in Vegas' bottom-six for the near future.
