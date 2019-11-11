Golden Knights' Ryan Reaves: Comes up with rare assist
Reaves delivered an assist Sunday in a 3-2 loss to the Red Wings.
Last year, Reaves showed enough offensive flair to warrant averaging 44 seconds of power-play ice time, but that role has diminished in his 11th campaign. The fourth-line winger has three points representing his point total through 19 games.
