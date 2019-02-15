Reaves slammed a season-high nine hits in a 6-3 loss to the Maple Leafs on Thursday.

Since the start of February, Reaves has recorded only a single assist, but also tossed 29 hits in seven games. He's had a career year with 16 points in 58 games, but hits are his bread and butter. He's second in the league with 217, behind teammate William Carrier's 241.