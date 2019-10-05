Golden Knights' Ryan Reaves: Continues to mash
Reaves committed to nine hits in Friday's 5-1 road win over the Sharks.
Reaves came out of nowhere to produce a career-high nine goals and 11 assists in his ninth season, but it will be difficult for him to sustain such lofty production as long as he's averaging less than 10 minutes per game. On the other hand, he's delivered 14 hits through Vegas' first two contests, as physicality remains his bread and butter.
