Reaves scored a goal on two shots and dished four hits in Monday's 7-3 loss to the Avalanche.

Reaves is up to four goals and seven points in 40 games this season. More notably, the wrecking-ball winger has 167 hits and 30 PIM. Owners in deep formats may have use for his heavy-hitting style, but he doesn't score enough to be valuable in standard fantasy play.