Reaves took pregame warmups in advance of Game 6 against the Sharks on Saturday, Jeese Granger of the Las Vegas Sun reports.

All signs point to Reaves making his 2018 postseason debut. The hard-hitting William Carrier (undisclosed) will miss the contest, and evidently Vegas coach Gerard Gallant doesn't want his team to lose a physical edge in the series. Reaves only appeared in 21 games for the Golden Knights during the regular season, but he accrued 75 hits and 10 PIM over that span.

