Reaves received a match penalty for his hit to the head of the Canucks' Tyler Motte in Friday's Game 7.

Reaves absolutely clobbered Motte on an open-ice hit late in the second period. He received a match penalty on the play. It wouldn't be shocking to see the rowdy winger have a hearing with the Department of Player Safety before the Golden Knights open the Western Conference finals with the Dallas Stars on Sunday.