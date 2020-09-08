Reaves has served his one-game suspension and is eligible to return to the lineup for Tuesday's Game 2 against the Stars.
Reaves will return to his usual spot on the Golden Knights' fourth line for Game 2. The hard-hitting winger has picked up four assists and 14 PIM while averaging 9:27 of ice time in 15 games this postseason.
