Golden Knights' Ryan Reaves: Expected to be in Game 1 lineup
Reaves is slated to make an appearance in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals against the Jets on Saturday, Jesse Granger of the Las Vegas Sun reports.
It's been confirmed that William Carrier (undisclosed) will miss his second straight game, so the Golden Knights figure to continue relying on another physical winger in Reaves, who happens to be a Winnipeg native. Reaves laid eight hits in the series-clinching win over the Sharks on Sunday, and he'll be expected to do more of the same against a Jets team that usually has little trouble outmuscling the opposition thanks in large part to 6-foot-5, 260-pound ice general Dustin Byfuglien.
