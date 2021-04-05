Reaves (lower body) is on the ice for warmups and is expected to suit up against the Blues on Monday, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Reaves has missed the last three games with his lower-body issue but looks to be ready for Monday's contest. The 34-year-old has three points and 128 points through 33 games this season. He'll slide into a bottom-six role.
