Golden Knights' Ryan Reaves: 'Fine' after taking skate to face
Reaves left Friday's practice after sustaining a cut to the face, but Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant said the winger will be fine, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.
Reaves reportedly took a skate to the face and had to leave the ice, but the Vegas tough guy won't let that affect his progress with training camp underway. The Winnipeg native drew into 79 games between the Penguins and Golden Knights last regular season, adding four goals and six assists. Look for Reaves to be deployed against some of the bigger opponents this season, but know that his 9:55 TOI average with Vegas last season was a career high for the man entering his ninth year in the NHL.
