Reaves (lower body) is a game-time decision for Monday's game versus the Blues, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Reaves has missed the last three games, but he's traveling with the team and will try to give it a go Monday. The 34-year-old winger would inject welcomed physicality into the lineup against his former team, as he's piled up 128 hits through 33 games this season. We may not know the final verdict on his status until after warmups.