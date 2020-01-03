Play

Reaves (illness) will be a game-time decision for Saturday's matinee matchup with St. Louis, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Reaves missed Friday's practice with what coach Gerard Gallant described as a "minor illness," so he can be considered closer to probable than questionable for Saturday's contest. Confirmation on his status against the Blues should surface prior to puck drop.

