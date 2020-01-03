Golden Knights' Ryan Reaves: Game-time call
Reaves (illness) will be a game-time decision for Saturday's matinee matchup with St. Louis, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Reaves missed Friday's practice with what coach Gerard Gallant described as a "minor illness," so he can be considered closer to probable than questionable for Saturday's contest. Confirmation on his status against the Blues should surface prior to puck drop.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Ryan Reaves: Deposits fourth goal•
-
Golden Knights' Ryan Reaves: Pots rare goal•
-
Golden Knights' Ryan Reaves: Impersonates wrecking ball•
-
Golden Knights' Ryan Reaves: Comes up with rare assist•
-
Golden Knights' Ryan Reaves: Nets go-ahead goal•
-
Golden Knights' Ryan Reaves: Grinder gets big goal•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.