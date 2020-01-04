Reaves (illness) is on the ice for warmups and will be in the lineup against the Blues on Saturday, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Reaves will shake off his illness to avoid missing Saturday's clash. The winger hasn't missed a game this season and will keep his perfect year going. The 32-year-old is far from an offensive powerhouse but has managed to register seven points in 44 contests while averaging just 9:28 of ice time.