Golden Knights' Ryan Reaves: Grinder gets big goal
Reaves scored his first goal of the season and went plus-3 in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Flames.
Reaves capitalized on two Flames defenders running into each other, allowing the big winger to collect the puck and drive it past goalie David Rittich. It's Reaves' first point of the year, to go with 24 hits in five contests. The 32-year-old enjoyed a small breakout with 20 points in 80 appearances last year, but he's never reached double-digits in goals, and that's not likely to change in 2019-20.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Ryan Reaves: Continues to mash•
-
Golden Knights' Ryan Reaves: Physical in return•
-
Golden Knights' Ryan Reaves: Expected to play Wednesday•
-
Golden Knights' Ryan Reaves: Slated to miss training camp•
-
Golden Knights' Ryan Reaves: Tosses season-high 10 hits•
-
Golden Knights' Ryan Reaves: Points in consecutive games•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.