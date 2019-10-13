Reaves scored his first goal of the season and went plus-3 in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Flames.

Reaves capitalized on two Flames defenders running into each other, allowing the big winger to collect the puck and drive it past goalie David Rittich. It's Reaves' first point of the year, to go with 24 hits in five contests. The 32-year-old enjoyed a small breakout with 20 points in 80 appearances last year, but he's never reached double-digits in goals, and that's not likely to change in 2019-20.