Reaves notched an assist and four hits in Friday's 7-4 win over the Coyotes.

Reaves had the secondary helper on William Carrier's first-period goal. The 34-year-old Reaves has an assist in each of his last two games. The hard-hitting winger now has five points, 137 hits, 27 PIM and 26 shots on net through 36 contests.

