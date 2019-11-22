Reaves delivered 12 hits in Thursday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Sharks.

That's a new single-game high for Reaves in 2019-20 -- he had previously recorded nine hits on two separate occasions. With 120 hits in 24 games, Reaves is lapping the field in that category. Washington's Tom Wilson is second with 87. Reaves has been particularly rowdy lately, with a whopping 28 hits in his last three games.