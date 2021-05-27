Reaves surfaced on the league's COVID-19 protocols list Thursday, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.
Reaves sat out Game 6 with an undisclosed condition. It's not clear if he's also dealing with an injury in addition to his placement on the NHL's protocols list, but either way, his availability for Game 7 on Friday against visiting Minnesota seems doubtful, at best.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Ryan Reaves: No update available•
-
Golden Knights' Ryan Reaves: Sits out Game 6 with injury•
-
Golden Knights' Ryan Reaves: Not suiting up Wednesday•
-
Golden Knights' Ryan Reaves: Activated ahead of Game 1•
-
Golden Knights' Ryan Reaves: Game-time call Sunday•
-
Golden Knights' Ryan Reaves: Skates Friday•