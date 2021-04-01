Reaves (lower body) won't play Wednesday versus the Kings.
Reaves was announced as a scratch just before puck drop. Fantasy managers aren't likely to miss Reaves, as he has just three points to go with 128 hits and 18 PIM in 33 contests.
