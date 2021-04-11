Reaves suffered an undisclosed injury in Sunday's win over Arizona, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Reaves left Sunday's game late in the third period and it's unclear exactly what he's dealing with. Until another update is available, he'll be questionable for Monday's game against Los Angeles.
