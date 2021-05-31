Reaves could be facing a suspension after receiving a match penalty in Sunday's Game 1 loss against Colorado, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

By the end of Sunday's contest, both teams started to get chippy but it was Reaves that was kicked from the game after taking down Ryan Graves and landing a few headshots. He's racked up 41 hits in seven postseason games but has yet to score a point during that span. The 34-year-old bruiser will likely have a hearing in the next few days ahead of Game 2 on Wednesday.