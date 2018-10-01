Reaves blocked a shot and limped off the ice in Sunday's preseason tilt against the Sharks, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Reaves appears to have escaped a significant ankle injury in the Golden Knights' preseseason finale, as the report suggested that "he should be OK." William Karlsson was able to join Reaves on the bench in the third period, as the two have seemingly just received some small bumps and bruises.