Reaves posted an assist, five hits and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Blackhawks in Game 1 of their first-round series.

Reaves had a helper on William Carrier's second-period tally as the fourth-liners combined for the Golden Knights' game-winning goal. It's Reaves' third helper in four playoff contests -- he's added 17 hits and a plus-1 rating in that span. The Manitoba native likely won't keep up that scoring pace, but the physicality is a near-constant for Reaves, who had 15 points and 316 hits in 71 regular-season games.