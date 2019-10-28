Reaves potted a goal on two shots and added four hits in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Ducks.

Reaves scored only 2:54 after Mark Stone in the first period, giving the Golden Knights a lead they'd never relinquish. The heavy-hitting winger had gone seven games without a point prior to Sunday. For the year, Reaves has two goals and 60 hits in 13 appearances.