Reaves is on pace for 343 hits this season, which would be a career high if sustained.

Vegas ranks third in the league in team hits thanks to Reaves' fearless ways. As a fourth-line contributor, he doesn't have much time to sprinkle the box score with points, but six goals on 46 shots to complement three helpers qualifies as strong low-end production from Reaves. Unsurprisingly, his role hasn't changed since the Golden Knights fired head coach Gerard Gallant and replaced him with Peter DeBoer on Jan. 15.

