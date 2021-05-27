Per Jesse Granger of The Athletic, Coach Pete DeBoer told reporters Thursday that the Golden Knights "don't have the results back" on Reaves, leaving the gritty winger's status for Friday's Game 7 up in the air.

At this point it seems highly unlikely that Reaves will be available for Friday's contest, but either way, confirmation on his status for Game 7 should surface prior to puck drop. He's gone scoreless while racking up 31 hits through five contests this postseason.