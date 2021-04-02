Reaves (lower body) isn't on the ice for warmups, indicating he'll miss Thursday's game versus the Wild, Ben Gots of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

The Golden Knights look to be shorthanded Thursday, as Reaves, Zach Whitecloud (undisclosed) and Chandler Stephenson (suspension) are all unavailable. Reaves' next chance to return is Saturday versus the Wild.

