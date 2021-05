Reaves (undisclosed) did not take warmups and won't play Wednesday versus the Wild in Game 6, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Reaves didn't suffer any obvious injury in Game 5, notching three hits in 9:54 of ice time. It's unclear if the 34-year-old is injured or if he's a healthy scratch. In either case, Cody Glass appears set to draw into the lineup to replace Reaves.