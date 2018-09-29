Golden Knights' Ryan Reaves: Notches goal in win
Reaves scored one goal in Vegas' 2-0 preseason win over the Kings on Friday.
After failing to score in the regular season, Reaves sniped two goals in last year's playoffs, including one of the game-winning variety. The 31-year-old is perhaps the league's most feared enforcer but also serves as a key cog in Vegas' well-oiled machine.
