Reaves forced overtime with a goal in Wednesday's 3-2 home loss to the Cancuks.

Reaves was held in check offensively through the first seven games of the season, but the enforcer now has goals in back-to-back contests, not to mention a whopping 14 hits over that span. The Winnipeg native will scribble on the scoresheet every now and then, but he's little more than a punt play in DFS contests.