Golden Knights' Ryan Reaves: On random scoring binge
Reaves forced overtime with a goal in Wednesday's 3-2 home loss to the Cancuks.
Reaves was held in check offensively through the first seven games of the season, but the enforcer now has goals in back-to-back contests, not to mention a whopping 14 hits over that span. The Winnipeg native will scribble on the scoresheet every now and then, but he's little more than a punt play in DFS contests.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Ryan Reaves: Returns to Ice•
-
Golden Knights' Ryan Reaves: Limps off ice•
-
Golden Knights' Ryan Reaves: Notches goal in win•
-
Golden Knights' Ryan Reaves: 'Fine' after taking skate to face•
-
Golden Knights' Ryan Reaves: Sticks with Vegas•
-
Golden Knights' Ryan Reaves: Clutch goal brings Vegas closer to Stanley Cup•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.