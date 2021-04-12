Reaves (undisclosed) will not play Monday against Los Angeles and could be out "longer term," David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

It's unclear what Reaves is dealing with but Vegas general manager Kelly McCrimmon suggested that he could be out for a while. The 34-year-old bruiser has five points and 141 hits through 37 games this season. He'll be doubtful for Wednesday's rematch with the Kings and could miss Friday's game against Anaheim as well.