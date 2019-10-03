Golden Knights' Ryan Reaves: Physical in return
Reaves (undisclosed) dished five hits and blocked two shots in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Sharks.
Reaves missed a large portion of training camp, but it didn't slow down the bruising winger in Wednesday's rivalry game. While hardly a threat to produce much offense, the 32-year-old has delivered over 200 hits in each of the last six seasons, and he topped the 300-hit mark in 80 appearances last year to go with a career-high 20 points.
