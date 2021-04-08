Reaves notched an assist, three shots on goal and a fighting major in Wednesday's 3-1 loss to the Blues.
With Vegas down 2-0 early, Reaves tried to inject energy into his team by scrapping with Blues forward Kyle Clifford. It didn't work out, although Reaves picked up the secondary assist on Nicolas Roy's tally in the third period. The 34-year-old Reaves has four points, 133 hits, 27 PIM and 25 shots on net through 35 contests in a limited fourth-line role.
