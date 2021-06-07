Reaves recorded an assist and seven hits in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Avalanche in Game 4.

Reaves returned from his two-game suspension Sunday, and he made a scoring impact with a helper on Patrick Brown's third-period goal. The assist was Reaves' first point in eight playoff appearances. He's added 48 hits and 16 PIM, and he's likely to set the physical tone going forward.

More News