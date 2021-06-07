Reaves recorded an assist and seven hits in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Avalanche in Game 4.
Reaves returned from his two-game suspension Sunday, and he made a scoring impact with a helper on Patrick Brown's third-period goal. The assist was Reaves' first point in eight playoff appearances. He's added 48 hits and 16 PIM, and he's likely to set the physical tone going forward.
